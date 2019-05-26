Preston North End's pre-season planning in the final stages says Alex Neil

Alex Neil says Preston North End's planning for the new campaign in terms of the pre-season friendlies was in the final stages.

The Lilywhites hope to announce their pre-season plans soon as they gear-up for the 2019/20 campaign.

North End manager Neil said: "We are back at the tail end of June.

“Pre-season in the main is 90% sorted.

“The difficulty we’ve got is that most of the big teams are all travelling away this summer.

“Every year we have managed to get Premier League games relatively simply but this year it has proved a bit more difficult."

North End will have six weeks of preparation for the new season which starts on August 3.

The EFL publish the fixture list on Thursday, June 20, at 9am.