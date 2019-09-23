Preston North End's Patrick Bauer's fine display captured in cartoon form, chewing gum keepie uppies - The best Tweets from EVERY Championship game last weekend

The Championship provided its traditional bumper load of thrills and spills last weekend, as the tightly-packed division saw another set of fixtures display the traditional pulse-raising action expected of the English second tier. Preston North End secured another massive three points with a gritty away win against Birmingham City, both Leeds United and Swansea City dropped points at the top of the table, while Stoke City and Huddersfield Town continued their bleak starts to the season.

These days, it's not just pundits whose opinions are heard, and fans play a more influential role than ever in dictating the weekend's footballing narrative, with their social media posts delighting supporter fan bases across the country. Here's a round-up of the best Tweet from every Championship game last weekend.