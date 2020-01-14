Preston North End recall teenage winger from loan spell at Altrincham

Preston North End have recalled Ethan Walker from his loan with Altrincham.

Walker, 17, joined the National League North side in December on a season-long youth loan.

Preston winger Ethan Walker on his debut against Aston Villa at Deepdale in December 2018

But North End have chosen to end his stay with the Robins after a month, Walker having had limited game time there.

The winger made three starts and one substitute appearance in his time at Moss Lane.

Local boy Walker has come through PNE's academy and made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old against Aston Villa at Deepdale in December 2018.

When he came on as a substitute against Villa, he became the youngest player to appear for North End in a league game.

This season, Walker was a second-half substitute in the 4-0 win over Bradford City in the Carabao Cup.

He signed a professional contract with PNE in October while still a second-year scholar.