Preston North End player ratings from the 1-0 defeat to Millwall
Preston North End slipped to defeat against Millwall at The Den on the opening afternoon of the season.
Here are the PNE player ratings from the trip to South Bermondsey
1. Declan Rudd 5
Should he have parried Wallaces well-struck winner, the ball hitting both gloves? Made a decent early save from the same player.
Camerasport
jpimedia
2. Tom Clarke 6
Slow to close down Mahoney to stop the cross for the goal. That aside, not a huge amount came down his side of the pitch.
Camerasport
jpimedia
3. Patrick Bauer 7
Had a decent battle with Matt Smith and won his fair share of headers. Can be pleased with his PNE debut - starman.
Camerasport
jpimedia
4. Ben Davies 6
Wallace managed to find the space in front of him to score the goal. Otherwise, cleared his lines well and tried to play out from the back.
Camerasport
jpimedia
View more