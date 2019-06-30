Preston North End play down speculation linking them with striker pair

Speculation linking Preston North End with two strikers appears to be wide of the mark.

North End were reported in the national media to be looking at former Manchester United centre-forward James Wilson and a loan move for Aston Villa's Keinan Davis.

James Wilson playing for Aberdeen against Celtic

However, it is understood that neither player are on the Deepdale radar.

Wilson, once seen as a rising star at Old Trafford, was released by United in the summer after being with them since he was a schoolboy.

He spent last season on loan at Aberdeen and the Scottish Premiership side want him to stay at Pittodrie on a permanent deal.

Villa striker Davis, 21, was said to be interesting PNE, Swansea City and Hull City, with him available on loan after the Midlands club's promotion to the Premier League.

He only made seven appearances for Villa last season.

North End boss Alex Neil is looking to add to his forward line ahead of the start of the new season.