Preston North End organise pre-season friendly with Bolton Wanderers in Leyland

Preston North End will play Bolton Wanderers in a pre-season friendly in July.

The game will take place on neutral turf at the Lancashire FA's County Ground in Leyland on Tuesday, July 23, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Alan Browne scores for Preston against Bolton when the sides met in February

Each team will get a 1,000 allocation with North End putting their tickets on sale on Monday, July 8, to season card holders.

Tickets will then go on general sale on Monday, July 15.

The game is the seventh pre-season friendly announced by North End and their build-up programme is now complete.

North End play their first friendly against Bamber Bridge on Saturday afternoon (3pm), then head to Ireland to play Cork City at Turner's Cross on Monday evening.

They face AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on July 13, before travelling to Victory Park to take on Chorley on July 16.

The one Deepdale friendly is against Premier League side Southampton on Saturday, July 20, then they play Bolton.

A trip to Fleetwood Town on Friday, July 26, closes the friendly programme.

Tickets to the Bolton game ar £10 adults, £5 for Under-16s and Over-65s.

It is presently classed as an all-ticket game.

Bolton were relegated to League One in May and will start the 2019/20 with a 12-point deduction after entering administration.