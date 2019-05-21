Preston North End linked with Bolton Wanderers youngster Luca Connell

Preston are one of a number of clubs being linked with a move for Luca Connell at crisis club Bolton Wanderers.

The midfielder broke into Bolton’s first team in January at the age of 17.

He made 12 appearances for Wanderers, who are now in administration and will start next season in League One with a 12-point deduction.

PNE have been credited in the media with an interest in Connell who yesterday was called up into the Republic of Ireland squad.

With him in the party for a training camp in Portugal and two Euro 2020 qualifiers are North End trio Alan Browne, Callum Robinson and Sean Maguire.

The focus of Preston in this summer’s transfer window is on the more experienced end of the market.

An emerging talent like Connell, though, would still register interest.

Connell, who turned 18 last month, is a saleable asset for Bolton as they try to get on a firmer financial footing after the turmoil of recent months.

Other clubs linked with him include Tottenham, Wolves, Norwich, Rangers, Leeds and Southampton.

Agent talk will play a part in clubs reportedly showing an interest.

Connell played against PNE in February’s clash at the University of Bolton Stadium, a game Alex Neil’s side won 2-1.

He limped off with a knee injury after 23 minutes having been one of the hosts’ brighter players early on.

On the speculation front, Preston were also linked in the Irish press with winger Neil Farrugia over the weekend.

The 20-year-old plays for UCD in the League of Ireland and won his first Republic of Ireland Under-21s cap earlier in the year.

Reports claimed that Peter Ridsdale was due to watch him in action last Friday but pulled out of the trip.

It is understood that PNE being linked with Farrugia is more down to the club being approached by an agent rather than them initiating contact.

With Alex Neil wanting to add experience to the squad, the Irish market might not be for them this summer.

On the international front, it was no surprise to see Browne, Robinson and Maguire make the cut for the latest Ireland squad.

Mick McCarthy trimmed the initial 27-man group down to 23 players.

Browne and Robinson have yet to play under McCarthy, both having been out injured for the March international break.

The squad flew to Portugal today as part of the build-up to games next month against Denmark and Gibraltar.

Former Preston left-back Greg Cunningham, who left Deepdale for Cardiff City last summer, made the final cut for the squad.