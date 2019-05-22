Preston North End launch new kit for 2019/20 season

Preston have unveiled their new home kit for the forthcoming Championship campaign

The brand new home shirt features Nike Dri-FIT technology to help the players stay dry and comfortable and includes a navy trim mesh panels for added comfort.

The new socks and shorts

The shirt also features a hybrid v-neck collar with taped seams for added comfort alongside a mesh insert on the back of the collar to allow air to flow to the body.

The bespoke colour way of white with navy trim is exclusive to PNE and is complemented with navy shorts and navy and white hooped socks.

The 19/20 home kit is due to launch towards the end of June, and supporters will be able to pre-order their kit in the coming weeks once a launch date has been confirmed.