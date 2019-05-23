Preston North End home kits through the years Preston North End launched their new home kit this week for the 2019/20 season. We look back at some of the North End home kits over the five decades. 1. Early 1970s joy Alan Tarbuck celebrates scoring for PNE in 1972 LEP jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Switch to blue socks Preston switched to wear blue socks in the 1974/75 season LEP jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. The classic all-white Adidas kit Mike Elwiss in action for PNE against Shrewsbury on the final day of the 1977/78 season LEP jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Shirt sponsors pioneers PNE were one of the first clubs in English football to have a shirt sponsor in 1979 when they linked-up with Pontins LEP jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6