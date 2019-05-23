PNE launched their 2019/20 home kit this week - we have a look back at some of their strips from years gone by

Preston North End home kits through the years

Preston North End launched their new home kit this week for the 2019/20 season.

We look back at some of the North End home kits over the five decades.

Alan Tarbuck celebrates scoring for PNE in 1972

1. Early 1970s joy

Alan Tarbuck celebrates scoring for PNE in 1972
LEP
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Preston switched to wear blue socks in the 1974/75 season

2. Switch to blue socks

Preston switched to wear blue socks in the 1974/75 season
LEP
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Mike Elwiss in action for PNE against Shrewsbury on the final day of the 1977/78 season

3. The classic all-white Adidas kit

Mike Elwiss in action for PNE against Shrewsbury on the final day of the 1977/78 season
LEP
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
PNE were one of the first clubs in English football to have a shirt sponsor in 1979 when they linked-up with Pontins

4. Shirt sponsors pioneers

PNE were one of the first clubs in English football to have a shirt sponsor in 1979 when they linked-up with Pontins
LEP
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6