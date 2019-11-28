Preston North End hitman Louis Moult is on the mend after knee operation

Preston North End striker Louis Moult says he is making steady progress in his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

It is nine weeks since Moult had surgery on his left knee to repair the damage which he suffered at Swansea in August.

The 27-year-old faces many months on the sidelines and accepts it is a recovery which cannot be rushed.

Moult said: “I’m doing okay, I’m progressing each week which is positive.

“I’m on the mend now, it was nine weeks on Monday that I had the operation.

“At the moment I’m at the stage where it is about strengthening the leg.

“It’s repetitive but it has to be done. I’m building up the strength back into my thigh, calf and hamstring.

“The knee takes cares of itself, the ligament was repaired in the operation, it’s about strengthening the leg.

“It was the ACL which was damaged. There were a few complications but nothing too severe.

“There was a bit to be done on the outside and inside but it could have been a lot worse.

“The surgeon was pleased with what he had done, which was good to hear.

“It’s important I don’t get ahead of myself as I recover.

“There’s been the odd day when I thought I could get in a jog but I know for a fact I can’t do that yet.

“The physios Matt Jackson and Tim Horn have been great with me. It’s been good to take advice too from Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop, who have both had the same injury.

“I’m able to bounce off them about the aches and pains you get, they reassure me that those are normal.”

Away from the treatment room, Moult has been busy playing a major part in the PNE Big Sleep-out event.

More than 300 people braved the cold to sleep out at Deepdale on November 15 to raise funds and awareness for the Foxton Centre which provides help and support for the homeless in the city.

Moult spent more than three hours at the event, it being a cause close to his heart. It has raised more than its target, with donations still coming in.

Said Moult: “The aim was to raise £50,000 and to exceed that is unbelievable – it speaks volumes for the community.

“We are all grateful to everyone who slept out and to who donated. It is massive for the Foxton Centre and the people who need it.

“I was at the sleep-out for three hours or so and was then fortunate to go home to a warm house.

“The people we are trying to help are the ones who have to brave the cold every night and every day.

“Centres like the Foxton give them a place to get warm, have a cup of tea, get something to eat.”