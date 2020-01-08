Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell could switch loan clubs after losing his place at Hibernian

A change of loan club looks on the cards this month for Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

The 29-year-old joined Hibernian on a season-long loan last July in his quest for first-team football.

Chris Maxwell concedes a penalty playing for Preston against Ipswich in November 2018

But he has slipped down the pecking order at Easter Road of late and is on the look out for a regular game.

Maxwell will not be coming back to Deepdale though.

With Hibs haven taken him for the season, the onus is on them and the player’s agent to find an alternative loan.

It is similar to the position North End found themselves in with Andre Green.

The winger was on a season’s loan from Aston Villa and that was only cut short last week when Charlton came up as an alternative.

Maxwell is out of contract in the summer and will be looking to get himself in the shop window.

He has made 17 appearances for the Edinburgh club but he had to wait until September for his first game in the Scottish Premiership.

That started a 13-game run in the Hibs side but a change of manager has led to a change of fortunes for Maxwell.

Jack Ross replaced Paul Heckingbottom in November, and early last month Ross restored Israel international Ofir Marciano to the side.

Maxwell did come off the bench to replace Marciano when he was injured in the 2-0 defeat at Celtic before Christmas.

But since then he has not made the matchday squad, with Adam Bogdan on the bench as back-up.

Hibs boss Ross said: “In terms of goalkeepers we are in an unusual situation in that at the end of last month we had three senior goalkeepers who all want to be first choice.

“Chris has intimated that, having found himself out of the team, he’d prefer to go and play regular first-team football.

“So the clubs are in the process of trying to find something that will suit him.”

Maxwell is one of five PNE players out on loan.

Graham Burke and Kevin O’Connor are playing in the League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers and Waterford respectively.

Connor Simpson is on a season’s loan at Accrington Stanley, while teenager Ethan Walker joined Altrincham for the rest of the campaign last month.

Josh Earl returned to the Lilywhites this week from a five-month stint at Bolton Wanderers.