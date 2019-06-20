Preston North End drawn against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup

Preston North End have been drawn away to Bradford City in the Carabao Cup first round.

The trip to Valley Parade to face the League Two outfit will take place in the week beginning August 12 – after the second weekend of the league season.

Bradford City's Valley Parade ground

The draw was made on Thursday evening by John Barnes and Ray Parlour at a Morrisons supermarket near Wembley.

Bradford, managed by former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer, were relegated from League One in May.

PNE and the Bantams have met in the competition once before, that in 2010.

Goals from Paul Coutts and Keith Treacy gave North End a 2-1 win.

The last meeting between the sides was in April 2015 in Preston’s promotion season.

They won 3-0 that day, Paul Gallagher, Daniel Johnson and Chris Humphrey finding the net.

This competition has not been the most successful for North End, with the fifth round the furthest they have got.

In the first round draw, Morecambe landed an away trip to fellow League Two side Mansfield.

It means they will travel to Field Mill twice in four days, with them playing the Stags in the league on August 10.

Elsewhere in the draw, Blackburn were drawn at home to Oldham and there is a trip to Nottingham Forest for Fleetwood Town.

Without doubt the tie that Sky Sports will choose to show live is Salford City’s home clash with Leeds.

Salford, who are managed by North End legend Graham Alexander, were promoted to the EFL from the National League via the play-offs last month, beating AFC Fylde in the final at Wembley.

Carabao Cup Northern Section, first round draw:

Tranmere v Hull

Grimsby v Doncaster

Wigan v Stoke

Port Vale v Burton

Nottingham Forest v

Fleetwood Town

Bradford v Preston

Blackpool v Macclesfield

Blackburn v Oldham

Mansfield v Morecambe

Accrington v Sunderland

Scunthorpe v Derby

Rochdale v Bolton

Huddersfield v Lincoln

Middlesbrough v Crewe

Shrewsbury v Rotherham

Sheffield Wednesday v Bury

Salford v Leeds

Barnsley v Carlisle