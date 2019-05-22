Preston North End defender Jack Armer signs his first professional contract

Preston North End defender Jack Armer has put pen to paper on his first professional contract.

The 18-year-old from Penwortham had been with PNE's academy since he was seven and was offered a pro deal at the end of his scholarship.

At Deepdale on Wednesday he signed a one year contract with the option of a further year.

Armer told North End's official website: "It's what I have worked for since I have been at the club which has been from the age of seven.

"I've just turned 18 and so I have worked for 11 years for this - so I'm really happy to get it done.

"I've always supported the club, my mum and dad support the club and so to finally have a chance to play for Preston North End is a dream come true."

Armer, a regular in PNE's youth team for the last two seasons, trained with Alex Neil's first-team squad a number of times during the campaign.

He is the third of this season's second-year scholars to sign pro terms, following on from Jack Baxter and Adam O'Reilly.