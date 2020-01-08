Preston North End complete the signing of Celtic attacker Scott Sinclair

Preston North End have completed the signing of Celtic attacker Scott Sinclair on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The deal for the 30-year-old was wrapped-up on Wednesday night after he completed a medical.

Sinclair said: "I am so delighted to get the deal done. I have been waiting to finally get down here to sign and I can’t wait to get started and to finally meet the lads.

"I spoke to the manager before I came and he spoke about training, about the tactics and I like where the club is heading – he persuaded me to come and I am so happy.

“I have had a fantastic three-and-half-years with Celtic, we did the treble-treble, I got the PFA player of the year, scored goals and was top goalscorer, but now it is a new chapter for me. I am coming here to improve and to help the team push for promotion."

The deal took a little longer to complete due to Sinclair having been training with Celtic in Dubai - there is a winter break in the Scottish Premiership.

Terms were agreed earlier in the week before the player flew home to Glasgow on Tuesday.

He travelled to Preston on Wednesday lunchtime, meeting North End boss Alex Neil before undergoing a medical - the second part of which only finished late in the evening.

Neil was pleased to land Sinclair who can hopefully help PNE regain their scoring touch.

Neil said: "I am delighted. The season until this point has been good, in terms of getting us into that top six contention, but we have needed to strengthen and add a little bit of know-how and experience in certain areas.

"Scott is someone we have been interested in, and we have coveted before, and now that we have got him across the line, I am hoping that he will add that bit of quality and experience that we need."

Sinclair will wear the No.31 shirt at North End.