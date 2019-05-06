Preston North End boss Alex Neil will start his summer planning this week

Alex Neil’s planning for next season will begin in earnest when he meets the Preston squad tomorrow ahead of their summer break.

The Lilywhites manager plans to meet all the players for individual sessions as he begins to shape things for the 2019/20 campaign.

Neil’s intention is to keep the core of his squad in place, including those who have played key roles this season.

Over the summer he will look to strengthen the talent pool by making moves in the transfer market.

In terms of the retained list there are no regulars coming to the end of their contracts this summer.

Loan pair Lukas Nmecha and Brandon Barker will go back to Manchester City, with an attempt to get Nmecha back for a second spell certainly a possibility.

Neil said: “Who might leave remains to be seen.

“People will only leave if there is interest, only leave if maybe their contract has run out, only if their loan ends or whatever the case maybe.

“We just need to look at the squad as a whole.

“There might be players who want to leave, we don’t know yet.

“I will sit down and have a chat with the lads on Tuesday and take things from there.”

The campaign finished on a losing note for North End when they were beaten 3-0 by Brentford yesterday.

Griffin Park has not been the happiest of hunting grounds in the last few visits and they were second best to the Bees in this.

They fell behind during first-half stoppage time to an Ezri Konsa goal.

Referee James Linington had added on 13 minutes at the end of the first half after Bees defender Julian Jeanvier had clashed heads with Jayden Stockley.

He was on the floor for more 10 minutes as medical staff put him in a neck brace and got him in a position to be stretchered off.

Neal Maupay and Marcus Forss scored in the second half as the hosts eased their way to victory.

“The disappointing aspect for me is that is the last thing we leave everyone with for this season,” said Neil.

“We’ve been competitive and in 90% of the games we have played well.

“In most games we have come out with a bit of credit but we didn’t come out of this one with any credit.

“I thought we started the game relatively brightly, we got the ball down the right hand side a few times.

“However, you have to look at it over the piece and we didn’t do well enough

“We have got work to be over the summer to ensure that we are as strong as we can possibly be next season.

“We’ll take the pain of this defeat can then regroup.”