Preston North End ask about taking Celtic winger Scott Sinclair on loan

Preston North End have made an enquiry about the possibility of bringing Celtic winger Scott Sinclair to Deepdale.

It is understood that North End asked this week about taking the 30-year-old on loan for the season.

Celtic's Scott Sinclair

However, that attempt was knocked back with Celtic wanting a permanent deal rather than a loan.

And at the moment, the £2.5m asking price combined with Sinclair's wages would put a deal beyond PNE's reach.

While Celtic triggered the option to extend Sinclair's contract for this season, he has others ahead of him in the pecking order at the Scottish Champions.

He came on as a substitute in both legs of their Champions League qualifier against Sarajevo earlier in the month, scoring in the first leg against the Bosnian side.

But he was left on the bench as Celtic beat Estonian side Nomme Kalju 5-0 on Wednesday night.

North End are on the look out for a replacement for Callum Robinson who was sold to Sheffield United earlier in July.

The transfer window shuts on Thursday, August 8 for clubs in the Championship and Premier League.

If Celtic could be persuaded in the meantime to let Sinclair out on loan, Preston could renew their interest.

A loan deal is more realistic for them as the cost of the wages could be shared with Celtic.

Bath-born Sinclair started his career with Chelsea before joining Swansea City in 2010.

A £6.2m deal took him to Manchester City in August 2012, then he joined Aston Villa after a spell on loan there.

Three years ago Sinclair joined Celtic for £3.5m and he has scored 61 goals in all competitions for the Glasgow outfit.