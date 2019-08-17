Preston North End anxiously wait for news on Louis Moult's knee injury

Preston North End are waiting for news on the extent of the knee injury suffered by Louis Moult in the defeat at Swansea City.

Moult suffered suspected knee ligament damage in the first half, his standing leg buckling under him as he stretched to meet a through ball into the box.

The striker was stretchered off and could well be facing a lengthy absence.

North End manager Alex Neil said: "It is not a contact injury, not a fitness injury, not a muscle injury, everyone saw it.

"He was just running, tried to take a touch and his knee crumbled underneath him and he's out.

"Louis is not in a good situation, we will find out how bad the injury is over the next two days.

"It was a big blow for us because he is pivotal to how we play, we put Andre Green in there to hold it up, use his strength and try and get in behind as well.

"Losing Louis was a big blow, it is not good when you see anyone carried off."