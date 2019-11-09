Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1: Goals from Jayden Stockley, Alan Browne and Paul Gallagher deliver victory for the Lilywhites - how it happened at Deepdale Paul Gallagher celebrates scoring Preston's third goal from the penalty spot Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End beat Huddersfield Town at Deepdale to stay second in the Championship. For a look back at how the action unfolded at Deepdale, scroll down the page. Press F5 to refresh. Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1 - Match report as PNE clock-up another Deepdale victory to stay second in the Championship Talks have begun with North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd over Deepdale future