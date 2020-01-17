Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell closing in on Blackpool move

Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell looks to be heading to the arch-rivals Blackpool.

The Tangerines hope the shotstopper will arrive in time for this weekend's trip to Lincoln City.

The 29-year-old aims to link up with Pool boss Simon Grayson for a second time. He played under Grayson at Deepdale, having joined Preston from Fleetwood Town in 2016.

Maxwell is due to have his contract cancelled with Alex Neil’s side, paving the way for his move to Bloomfield Road.

The Welshman has been on loan with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian this season, making 17 appearances, but has not featured as much since the arrival of Jack Ross as Hibs boss.