Preston forward Andre Green not used to being the head of the attack

Andre Green admitted that playing as a striker took some adjusting to in Preston North End’s defeat at Swansea City.

Green, a winger by trade, came off the bench in the first half after Louis Moult suffered a serious knee injury.

Lilywhites boss Alex Neil chose the Aston Villa loanee rather than Jayden Stockley as Moult’s replacement in the hope he could replicate his style of play.

“It was a foreign position for me, but wherever I’m asked to play I will try my best,” said 21-year-old Green.

“The manager wanted me to link-up play like Moutly did, we tried to stick to the game plan.”

All was going well in South Wales for North End, with Joe Rafferty firing them in front in the 11th minute from outside the box.

They bossed the first-half play but lost Moult in the 25th minute, the striker having to be stretchered off.

The home side equalised in stoppage-time at the end of the first half then went 2-1 up after the break.

Daniel Johnson brought PNE level from the penalty spot but Swansea were back in front within two minutes.

Green’s thoughts and that of his team-mates were very much with Moult afterwards.

“We are all concerned about him, it was not nice to see,” said Green.

“We went there with a game there and Moulty was a key player in that.

“He holds the ball up and links play with the midfield and wide players.”

Having led 1-0 and then got back in the game at 2-2, it was disappointing for North End to leave the Liberty Stadium empty-handed.

Green felt Swansea’s goal on the stroke of half-time, in stoppage-time added on for Moult’s injury, was something of a game-changer.

He said: “The time which we conceded the equaliser was a killer for us.

“We were in a good position for 45 minutes and then the goal before half-time changed the team-talk.

“Swansea had obviously got a shouting at during the interval and came out for the second half looking a better team.

“When we made it 2-2, we thought we could push on and win the game but Swansea scored a third goal straight away which was gutting.”