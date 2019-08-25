Preston boss Alex Neil got the tactics spot on in Sheffield Wednesday victory - PNE fan John Smith has his say on win over Owls

The Owls arrived at Deepdale on Saturday with their large raucous away following in buoyant mood hoping to maintain their fine start to this season’s league campaign.

However, at the end of this hard fought Roses clash it was our fans who were hooting the loudest with manager Alex Neil the chief wise owl as the wisdom of his horses for courses selection policy reaped the dividend of three valuable points.

We went into the interval a goal up through Daniel Johnson’s converted penalty which was the only worthwhile shot on target from either side in a tight first half. We got on top for a period in the second half doubling our lead with a second converted penalty from my man of the match Johnson.

However, the visitors attacking second half substitutions opened the game up when they put our defence under pressure by going more direct.

After they pulled a goal back, a tense exciting finish followed with play switching from end to end but after a seemingly never ending six minutes of injury time which raised my blood pressure to quite a high level the referee’s final three blows on the whistle put an end to the agony and turned it into ecstasy.

This was a solid all round performance full of spirit and endeavour, once again showing the strength and depth of our squad.If we can maintain this home form and keep clear of injuries I think we will have a better chance of making the play-offs than in previous seasons.

We are more than a match for most sides in this league on our day and if we can start to pick up points on the road I see no reason why we can not remain on the coat tails of the likes of Leeds,West Brom and Fulham who I think are the division’s big hitters this season given their playing squads and the size of their budgets.

The season is only in its early stages but Saturday’s result added another large breeze blocks to build on.