Premier League side enquire about Preston North End frontman Callum Robinson

Preston have had their first sniff of summer interest from the Premier League in striker Callum Robinson.

It is understood that they have had an enquiry from a top-flight club in the last few days about the 24-year-old.

But the fee the enquirers had in mind fell far below the Lilywhites’ valuation.

Robinson is now in the last 12 months of his contract and like any player is attracted by the thought of playing in the Premier League.

He is set to weigh up his options over the summer and will see what interest comes in before deciding whether to try and negotiate a new deal at Deepdale.

At the moment Robinson is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland squad.

Mick McCarthy’s men face Denmark tomorrow, before hosting Gibraltar at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Monday night – both games are Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Preston team-mate Sean Maguire is in the Irish squad too but a calf injury has forced Alan Browne to pull out.

Robinson finished as PNE’s top scorer last season with 13 goals – one ahead of Browne.

He hit the 10-goal mark by November before suffering a detached hamstring tendon which required an operation to repair.

It kept him sidelined until the middle of March, with him returning to feature in the last nine games.

During Robinson’s time on the sidelines, Bournemouth were linked with an interest in him.

However, it is believed that the recent enquiry is not from the Cherries.

Robinson first joined PNE in September 2014 on loan from Aston Villa.

He had two further loan spells – and an unsuccessful loan with Bristol City – before signing for Preston in July 2016 when his contract with Villa ran out.

PNE negotiated a knock-down youth compensation fee with Villa, otherwise it would have gone to a tribunal because of his age at the time.

Robinson is regarded as one of the ‘crown jewels’ in the Preston squad because of his ability and potential.

Another is Ben Pearson who has been subject of late of rumours linking him with Bristol City.

Sources at Deepdale have quickly shot down the idea that they would do business with a fellow Championship club for one of their stars.

Pearson has two years to run on his PNE contract and is such an influential figure in the team when not suspended.

North End boss Alex Neil left him out of the side for the final two games of last season to avoid him collecting a costly 15th yellow card.

Had he been booked again, the subsequent three-game ban would have carried over to the start of this season.