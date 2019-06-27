Pre-season training down the years for Preston North End Pre-season training methods have changed down the years but it is always hard graft for the players. Here we trawl through the Lancashire Post archives for a look at PNE pre-seasons from the past. 1. Tunnel ball Preston players in pre-season training in 1980 - manager Nobby Stiles joining in the work JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Manager setting the example David Moyes leads his players on a run at Springfields in 1999 JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Feel the pain! PNE skipper Sean Gregan feels the pain in pre-season training in July 1999 JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. The class of 2001 Tepi Moilanen, Sean Gregan, Rob Edwards, Colin Murdock and Brian Barry-Murphy on the run in 2001 JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7