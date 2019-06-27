Preston North End started pre-season training at Springfields today. A look at how PNE players of the past prepared for a campaign.

Pre-season training down the years for Preston North End

Pre-season training methods have changed down the years but it is always hard graft for the players.

Here we trawl through the Lancashire Post archives for a look at PNE pre-seasons from the past.

Preston players in pre-season training in 1980 - manager Nobby Stiles joining in the work

1. Tunnel ball

Preston players in pre-season training in 1980 - manager Nobby Stiles joining in the work
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
David Moyes leads his players on a run at Springfields in 1999

2. Manager setting the example

David Moyes leads his players on a run at Springfields in 1999
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
PNE skipper Sean Gregan feels the pain in pre-season training in July 1999

3. Feel the pain!

PNE skipper Sean Gregan feels the pain in pre-season training in July 1999
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Tepi Moilanen, Sean Gregan, Rob Edwards, Colin Murdock and Brian Barry-Murphy on the run in 2001

4. The class of 2001

Tepi Moilanen, Sean Gregan, Rob Edwards, Colin Murdock and Brian Barry-Murphy on the run in 2001
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7