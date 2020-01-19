The Preston players celebrate Patrick Bauer's winner against Charlton

Player ratings: Preston North End 2 Charlton Athletic 1

Preston North End recorded their first win of 2020 with victory over Charlton Athletic at Deepdale.

Scroll through the pages for the player ratings. Do you agree or disagree with them?

Not a lot for the keeper to do in terms of making saves but his kicking was good as PNE used him as an option when trying to break Charltons press

1. Declan Rudd 7

Not a lot for the keeper to do in terms of making saves but his kicking was good as PNE used him as an option when trying to break Charltons press
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Put on the back foot for Charltons goal, the right-back recovered to put in a decent display and looked good going forward.

2. Darnell Fisher 7

Put on the back foot for Charltons goal, the right-back recovered to put in a decent display and looked good going forward.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The German scored the winner against his former club, powering a header home. Steady at the back, helping reduce Charltons threat.

3. Patrick Bauer 7

The German scored the winner against his former club, powering a header home. Steady at the back, helping reduce Charltons threat.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Didnt quite reach the standards he normally does, his distribution being off-key at times. But played his part in limiting the visitors.

4. Ben Davies 6

Didnt quite reach the standards he normally does, his distribution being off-key at times. But played his part in limiting the visitors.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4