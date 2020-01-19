Player ratings: Preston North End 2 Charlton Athletic 1
Preston North End recorded their first win of 2020 with victory over Charlton Athletic at Deepdale.
1. Declan Rudd 7
Not a lot for the keeper to do in terms of making saves but his kicking was good as PNE used him as an option when trying to break Charltons press
2. Darnell Fisher 7
Put on the back foot for Charltons goal, the right-back recovered to put in a decent display and looked good going forward.
3. Patrick Bauer 7
The German scored the winner against his former club, powering a header home. Steady at the back, helping reduce Charltons threat.
4. Ben Davies 6
Didnt quite reach the standards he normally does, his distribution being off-key at times. But played his part in limiting the visitors.
