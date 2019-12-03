Outside PNE's Deepdale ground

Player ratings: Preston North End 0 West Bromwich Albion 1

Preston North End went down to a third defeat on the spin when they were beaten by West Bromwich Albion, the visitors scoring a controversial late penalty.

Here are the PNE player ratings with Paul Huntington our starman. Do you agree? Scroll through the pages to see the marks.

So unfortunate to have the penalty given against him when there was no contact. Made two good saves in the first half

1. Declan Rudd 7

So unfortunate to have the penalty given against him when there was no contact. Made two good saves in the first half
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Filled in at right-back and did a fine job in nullifying the threat down that side of the pitch

2. Alan Browne 8

Filled in at right-back and did a fine job in nullifying the threat down that side of the pitch
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Very steady performance in the centre of defence, part of a strong unit. Slight slip in the build-up to the penalty

3. Jordan Storey 7

Very steady performance in the centre of defence, part of a strong unit. Slight slip in the build-up to the penalty
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Another good performance at left-back, worked tirelessly in a role he is starting to call his own

4. Joe Rafferty 7

Another good performance at left-back, worked tirelessly in a role he is starting to call his own
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4