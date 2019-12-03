Player ratings: Preston North End 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Preston North End went down to a third defeat on the spin when they were beaten by West Bromwich Albion, the visitors scoring a controversial late penalty.
Here are the PNE player ratings with Paul Huntington our starman. Do you agree? Scroll through the pages to see the marks.
1. Declan Rudd 7
So unfortunate to have the penalty given against him when there was no contact. Made two good saves in the first half
2. Alan Browne 8
Filled in at right-back and did a fine job in nullifying the threat down that side of the pitch
3. Jordan Storey 7
Very steady performance in the centre of defence, part of a strong unit. Slight slip in the build-up to the penalty
4. Joe Rafferty 7
Another good performance at left-back, worked tirelessly in a role he is starting to call his own
