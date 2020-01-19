Patrick Bauer in tribute to Preston North End scorer-turned-provider Josh Harrop

Matchwinner Patrick Bauer heaped praise on team-mate Josh Harrop after the pair each scored to secure Preston’s come-from-behind win over Charlton Athletic.

The visitors went ahead early on, former North End loanee Andre Green popping up at the near post to hit home.

Harrop scored a spectacular leveller before the break, picking his spot from the far corner of the 18-yard box.

And Bauer scored North End’s winner in the second half, Harrop being the provider.

It was no coincidence that the German got on the end of the cross though, as North End’s No.10 had already given him a ‘heads up’.

Bauer said: “You saw Josh’s goal against Blackburn last week, it was a great strike with his right foot.

“This week, it was a great strike with his left foot.

“He shows all the quality in training so we are not surprised about it. I’m really happy for him.

“Before the game Josh came over to me and said our corners from the right-hand side, he’d put in exactly like that. So I was prepared and it was the perfect ball.

“I just needed to put my head on it and thankfully it went in.

“I’m a defender, I prefer to keep clean sheets behind me but when I can help the team with some goals it’s nice.”

Scott Sinclair and Daniel Johnson were the notable inclusions in the starting XI, and the former – making his home debut – has already left an impression on Bauer.

The centre-back also thinks it shows the intent that Preston have.

“Scott’s not been with us very long but he has a great reputation,” he started.

“He played many years for Celtic at the highest level in the Champions League.

“It’s also a good signal from the club to sign a player with his quality. He shows it in training.

“He didn’t play many games for Celtic in the last six months so it’ll still take time.

“Today during this game he already showed what he’s about and I think he’ll get even better with more games.

“It really does give a lift. He’s a brilliant player, he had very good moments with Celtic and I was really impressed.”