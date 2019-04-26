PNE midfielder Alan Browne collects the Sir Tom Finney Trophy in 2018 from Alex Neil and Trevor Hemmings

Past winners of Preston North End's player of the year award

Preston North End's player of the year for 2018/19 will be named after Saturday's game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Here we look back at the previous winners of the award over the last two decades.

PNE's Finnish goalkeeper Tepi Moilanen

1. Teuvo 'Tepi' Moilanen player of the year 1997/98

PNE's Finnish goalkeeper Tepi Moilanen
Centre-half Michael Jackson with the player of the year award

2. Michael Jackson player of the year 1998/99

Centre-half Michael Jackson with the player of the year award
Skipper Sean Gregan was PNE's player of the year when they won the Second Division title

3. Sean Gregan player of the year 1999/2000

Skipper Sean Gregan was PNE's player of the year when they won the Second Division title
Jonathan Macken with the player of the year award

4. Jonathan Macken player of the year 2000/01

Jonathan Macken with the player of the year award
