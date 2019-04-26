Past winners of Preston North End's player of the year award Preston North End's player of the year for 2018/19 will be named after Saturday's game against Sheffield Wednesday. Here we look back at the previous winners of the award over the last two decades. 1. Teuvo 'Tepi' Moilanen player of the year 1997/98 PNE's Finnish goalkeeper Tepi Moilanen Ian Robinson jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Michael Jackson player of the year 1998/99 Centre-half Michael Jackson with the player of the year award Staff jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Sean Gregan player of the year 1999/2000 Skipper Sean Gregan was PNE's player of the year when they won the Second Division title Staff jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Jonathan Macken player of the year 2000/01 Jonathan Macken with the player of the year award Staff jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6