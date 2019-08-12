North End fan banned from football matches for 5 years after violent clash with Wigan Latics supporters in Preston city centre

Have your say

A 25-year-old Preston North End fan has been banned from football matches for 5 years following disorder between Preston and Wigan fans.



Ryan Crewe, of Heatherfield Place, Preston, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 2, where he was convicted of breaching the Public Order Act.

Ryan Crewe, 25, from Preston, has been handed a five-year football banning order after taking part in violent disorder between North End and Wigan Latics fans in Preston city centre last October.

He was handed a five year football banning order, as well as a community order of 100 hours, a 12-week suspended sentence, a £560 fine, plus a £115 victim surcharge.

The banning order prevents Crewe from attending any regulated football match in England and Wales and travelling to international matches over the next five years.

It follows an incident on October 5 last year, after an EFL Championship match between Preston North End and Wigan Athletic at Deepdale.

Clashes broke out in the city centre after the match, with some fans taking chairs from a nearby restaurant and launching them at rival supporters.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Police release images of alleged Preston North End hooligans after violent clashes with Blackburn fans at Ewood Park

Following analysis of CCTV footage, Crewe was identified as one of the North End fans involved in the fracas.

PC Dan Fish, Lancashire Police’s Football Risk Management Officer, said: "The majority of people who attend football matches are law-abiding fans who want to watch a good match and enjoy the experience.

"However there is a minority intent on causing trouble and we will do everything in our power to stop them.

"We hope this banning order send a clear message that we will not tolerate violence, anti-social behaviour or disorder in Lancashire.

"Anyone who comes here and causes this type of disruption will be dealt with firmly and proportionately."

Anyone with information or concerns about anti-social behaviour at a football match should speak to police officers or stewards at the ground, or ring 101.