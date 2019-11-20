Newcastle United target Hull City star, Wolverhampton Wanderers ready to battle-it-out with Manchester Utd over Reading youngster, Northern Ireland manager plays down concerns over managing Stoke City and a national team - Championship rumours

These are the latest headlines and rumours from around the Championship.

Nottingham Forest look set to welcome captain Michael Dawson back into their starting XI, after battling back from a calf injury. The 36-year-old hasn't featured since September. (Nottingham Post)

Newcastle United have again been linked with a move for Hull City star Jarrod Bowen, and will look to ramp up their efforts to secure a deal in January or next summer. (The 72)

Norwich City have emerged as a potential destination for Stoke City Jack Butland, who is said to be desperate to secure a move to the Premier League to help his chances of making Euro 2020. (Stoke Sentinel)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are believed to be ready to go toe-to-toe with Manchester United in the pursuit of Reading youngster Danny Loader, who has excelled at youth level with England. (Birmingham Mail)

Pundit Noel Whelan has suggested that Leeds United won't buy a single player in January, but has claimed it would be a risky move given the lack of depth in key positions. (The 72)

Brentford new boy Halil Dervisoglu has revealed that he's itching to get started in the Championship, and is expecting his game to progress to a new level once he officially joins in January. (Sport Witness)

Ex-Celtic star Jack McNamara has claimed that Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara could shine for Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa, as the Whites continue to be linked with the Finland ace. (Football Insider)

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has played down concerns that he could struggle managing both Stoke City and a national team, branding the task as "dead easy" (BBC Football)