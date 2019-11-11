Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal in hunt to sign West Bromwich Albion wonderkid, Nottingham Forest linked with Dundee United teenager, Fenerbahce up interest in Huddersfield Town defender - Championship rumours

These are the latest rumours and headlines from around the Championship.

Manchester United scouts watching Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Ben White have apparently been 'blown away' by their quality in their recent trips, as the club continue to weigh up a transfer swoop. (Football Insider)

Nottingham Forest are the latest club to be linked with a move for Dundee United teenager Lawrence Shankland, who is also likely to be chased by Celtic and Rangers in the upcoming transfer window. (Wales Online)

Turkish side Fenerbahce are believed to be upping their interest in Huddersfield Town defender Florent Hadergjonaj, and are likely to monitor the Kosovo ace closely during the international break. (Sport Witness)

Galatasaray are ready to send their loanee Jean Michael Seri back to Fulham, after he failed in his last chance to impress in the club's 6-0 hammering to Real Madrid last week. (The 72)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has defended his goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, whose two key errors proved costly in a 2-2 draw with Swansea. Monk claimed it was "the life of a goalkeeper" and praised him for some fine saves. (BBC Radio Sheffield)

Premier League sides such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all understood to be keen on West Bromwich Albion wonderkid Rico Richards, who scored on his England U17 debut earlier in the season. (HITC)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has branded the club's 23-year-old captain Josh Brownhill as a "superstar in the making", and that he encapsulates the style of football he wants his team to play. (Four Four Two)

Leeds United are said to be battling with the likes of Fulham and Stoke City to sign Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala. The ex-Liverpool man's contract expires next summer. (Team Talk)

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has revealed that he was gifted his goal in the 1-0 win over Derby County, after their goalkeeper Kelle Roos failed to cover his near post. (Nottingham Post)