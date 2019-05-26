Loaned-out Preston North End midfielder Ben Pringle features in Tranmere Rovers' play-off final victory

Departing Preston North End midfielder Ben Pringle helped Tranmere Rovers to promotion in the League Two play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

Pringle, who is loan at the Wirral outfit from PNE, came on as a 53rd minute substitute in the final against Newport County.

Tranmere won the game 1-0 with a header in the last minute of extra-time from Connor Jennings.

It was their second successive promotion after they won the National League play-off final 12 months ago.

Pringle, 29, has been released by North End - his contract finishes this summer.

He was one of six players freed together with Andy Boyle, Marnick Vermijl, Tommy Spurr, Michael Howard and Tom Stead.

Signed from Fulham in July 2016, Pringle made only 14 appearances for Preston - the last of those against Nottingham Forest in December 2016.

He's had three loan spells away from Deepdale at Oldham, Grimsby Town and Tranmere.