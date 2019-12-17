Liverpool and Aston Villa eye Swansea City goalkeeper, Derby County join West Brom and Huddersfield Town in hunt to sign Sheffield Wednesday defender - Championship rumours

These are the latest rumours and stories:

Derby County are set to go head-to-head with the likes of West Brom and Huddersfield Town to sign Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox next month, as interest in the player continues to increase. (Team Talk)

Should Leeds United secure promotion, RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland could sensationally join the Whites instead of Manchester United, as his advisers believe he needs to join a "stepping stone" club. (Daily Star)

Ex-footballer Darren Bent has suggested that Leeds United will look to sign a creative midfielder in January, as they look to find a reliable backup option for veteran Pablo Hernandez. (Football Insider)

Newport County are understood to be interested in re-signing their former striker Antoine Semenyo, who scored six goals on his loan spell with the club last season. (Bristol Post)

Swansea City striker Andre Ayew has batted away suggestions that he could leave the club in January, instead claiming that he wants to "do something great" with the Welsh side. (BBC Sport)

Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri looks set to return to Craven Cottage in January, after failing to impress during the first half of his loan spell with Galatasaray. (Sport Witness)

Preston North End are understood to have no interest in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on loan in January, as he would be unlikely to play regular first team football at Deepdale. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Queens Park Rangers and Brentford are looking to secure Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, who has been putting in some fine performances in the Scottish Premiership this season. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool and Aston Villa are both believed to be keeping an eye on Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda, who has been excelling on loan with Swindon Town. (Birmingham Mail)