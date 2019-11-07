Leeds United handed a boost in quest to sign Dundee United's teen sensation, Birmingham City complete signing of French striker, Cardiff City to battle Derby County over Ayr United wonderkid - Championship rumours

Here are today's headlines and rumours.

Leeds United look to have been handed a boost in their quest to sign rumoured target Scott Banks from Dundee United, after his manager admitted the teen sensation would most likely leave on a cut-price deal next year. (HITC)

Birmingham City have completed the signing of French striker Jeremie Bela, who joins the Blues after having his contract with Spanish side Albacete voided. (BBC Football)

Former Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has claimed his old club's present struggles are down to 'disastrous' recruitment from current Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk during his time at the Riverside back in 2017. (Sheffield Star)

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) have spoken out in defence of Richard Keogh, claiming the defender was unfairly treated by Derby County when they terminated his contract last month. (Sky Sports)

West Bromwich Albion look highly likely to use their option-to-buy clause to land star loanee Matheus Pereira from Sporting CP in January, who are apparently already plotting how to reinvest the €10m fee. (Sport Witness)

Tony Pulis has surged to the top of the bookies' odds to take the reins at Stoke City, but will need to fight off Chris Hughton and Michael O'Neill to seal his return to the club. (Sky Bet)

Cardiff City look set to go head-to-head with Derby County, as both sides look to land Ayr United wonderkid Luke McCowan, whose contract with the club expires next summer. (Football Insider)

Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley has claimed that his side "mean business" this season, and they'll be among the lead contenders to secure promotion in May. (Lancashire Evening Post)