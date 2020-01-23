Leeds United eye £12m-rated Celtic striker, AC Milan and Southampton to battle it out for Nottingham Forest defender, Stoke City, Derby County and Middlesbrough in race to sign Bournemouth defender - Championship rumours

Here is all the latest gossip today:

Amid reports of Leeds United's apparent interest in Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, it has been claimed that the Hoops would require a bid in the region of £12m to sanction the Scotland international's sale. (Football Insider)

AC Milan and Southampton are reportedly set to scrap it out for Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash, as both sides look to secure a new full-back before the deadline. (Nottingham Post)

West Brom are said to be upping their efforts to bring in Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic, who has been capped on three occasions by the Croatian senior side. (Express & Star)

Leeds United are said to be moving closer to finalising a move for Watford striker Andre Gray, after the Hornets reportedly "softened" their stance on letting him leave this month. (Daily Star)

Bristol City are understood to be mulling over the possibility of a swap deal, that would see their captain Josh Brownhill move to Burnley, with out-of-favour striker Nakki Wells coming the other way. (Team Talk)

Brighton & Hove Albion look set to confirm the signing of Aaron Mooy on a £5 million permanent deal, with the Australia international set to leave Huddersfield Town. (Telegraph)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has hinted that the club could sign two new players in the coming days, with a striker said to be a key priority ahead of Deadline Day. (Sheffield Star)

Stoke City, Derby County and Middlesbrough have all been credited with an interest in signing Bournemouth's Jack Simpson on loan. He's previously been capped at U21 level for England.