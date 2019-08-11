Jonathan Gould appointed by Preston North End as goalkeeping coach

Preston North End appointed their former keeper Jonathan Gould as goalkeeping coach.

The 51-year-old will start work at Springfields on Monday, with North End in action in the League Cup at Bradford City on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Gould with Darren Randolph when he was Middlesbrough goalkeeper coach

Gould had worked as Middlesbrough's keeper coach for 18 months until May and before that at West Bromwich Albion - he was on Tony Pulis' coaching staff at both clubs.

In his playing days, Gould joined Preston from Celtic in January 2003 during Craig Brown's reign as manager.

He made 59 appearances for PNE, regaining his place in the Scotland squad during his time at Deepdale.

When his playing days finished, Gould coached in New Zealand and Australia before returning to England in 2015 to work at West Bromwich.

After being appointed to the Preston staff, Gould said: "I am delighted to take up this opportunity at a club I know well from my playing time for PNE and, of course, most recently as Championship opponents.

"I had no hesitation in accepting this role as soon as it was offered to me.

"I will do everything that I can to assist the manager and his coaching team to get the best, specifically out of our goalkeepers, but also out of the team as a whole."

North End manager Alex Neil said: "I am delighted to be adding someone of Jonathan’s experience to the coaching staff and we all look forward to working with him."

Jack Cudworth has been Preston's keeping coach since January 2018 when Dean Kiely left to join Crystal Palace.

Kiely had only been at the club since September 2017, brought in when the long-serving Alan Kelly left Deepdale.

The club have not said what role Cudworth will have now that Gould has arrived.