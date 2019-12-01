It will be 'Scarf Night' when Preston North End face West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on Monday

Preston North End fans are looking to turn Deepdale into a sea of blue and white before kick-off against West Bromwich Albion on Monday night.

Supporters are being urged to bring a scarf with them to the televised clash and hold them aloft when the sides walk on to the pitch at 7.40pm.

They did similar back in May 2007 when North End played Birmingham City, creating a fantastic scene.

A spokesman from PNE Online which has helped organise scarf night, said: "We believe that Alex Neil and the lads deserve a packed out, loud and proud Deepdale.

"As part of this we have come up with the idea of Scarf Night to help us recreate a see of blue and white to show the world that we are proud to support a 'team like Preston'.

"Not only will this keep you warm, we want to try and recreate the images we had back in the 2000s with a sea of blue and white across the whole stadium.

Scarf show at Deepdale in May 2007 - Preston fans are being asked to replicate that at the West Bromwich Albion game on Monday night

"We are asking every supporter to bring along their scarf and hold it aloft or wave it when the side enter the field at 7.40pm against West Brom."

Monday night's game will also see the debut of a giant surfer flag which fans clubbed together to buy.

The flag, which carries a wolf motif, replicates a surfer flag which first made an appearance at Wembley for the 1994 play-off final and was a common sight at North End matches for a number of years.

The fund raising was done via the 'PNE home and away' Twitter page and quickly raised nearly £2,000. The excess after the flag was paid for, was divided between two charities.