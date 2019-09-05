Have Preston North End found a cure for their travel sickness with the draw at Nottingham Forest?

Preston North End’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last week brought to an end a poor run of Championship away form.

Until the visit to the City Ground, the Lilywhites had lost six league away matches in a row, a sequence which stretched back to March.

Preston players celebrate Billy Bodin's goal at Nottingham Forest

They had won 4-0 in the League Cup at Bradford City last month but in terms of the Championship, it was a welcome point on the board.

Alex Neil’s men had last gathered points on the road on March 13, winning 2-1 against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Goals from Paul Gallagher and Jayden Stockley gave them the three points after they trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Travel sickness hit after that, though, starting with a 2-1 defeat at Reading on March 30.

Jayden Stockley heads Preston's winner at Middlesbrough in March - the last time PNE had taken league points on the road until the Nottingham Forest game

Then came the 4-1 Gentry Day loss at West Bromwich Albion, followed by the 2-0 defeat against Wigan at the DW Stadium.

The season ended with a limp 3-0 defeat to Brentford at Griffin Park.

On the opening day of this campaign, North End were back in London and lost 1-0 at Millwall.

A fortnight later, they were beaten 3-2 at Swansea despite a strong display in the first half.

Despite the slump in away form at the tail end of last season, PNE’s away record in 2018/19 still held up to scrutiny.

They won eight league games on the road, as many as they did at Deepdale, with six of those away wins coming on the bounce between January and March.

Only seven teams won more away matches in the Championship than Neil’s men.

In the opening month of this season, it has been PNE’s home form which has laid the foundations for their pleasing start.

Three wins out of three, with eight goals scored and only two shipped.