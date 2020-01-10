Fulham join Southampton and Brighton in race to sign Bordeaux defender, Luton Town and Hull City target Wigan Athletic striker, Derby County linked with Spurs winger - Championship rumours

Have your say

Bristol City and Celtic are among a number of clubs credited with an interest in Slovenian goal-machine Andraz Sporar, who has scored an impressive 60 goals in 78 games for Slovan Bratislava. (Daily Record)

Charlton Athletic are understood to be pursuing a move for Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan, after Blades boss Chris Wilder admitted the player could leave this month.

Fulham have been linked with a move for Bordeaux versatile defender Youssouf Sabaly, but face stiff competition from the likes of Southampton and Brighton. (Sport Witness)

Luton Town and Hull City are both rumoured to have taken an interest in Wigan Athletic striker Devante Cole, who is currently on loan at Scottish side Motherwell. (Wigan Today)

Barnsley have confirmed the signing of teenage midfielder Killian Ludewig, who has joined the club on loan from Austrian side RB Salzburg. (Various)

Nottingham Forest are understood to have opened talks with Arsenal's starlet striker Eddie Nketiah, although the player is set to have a host of offers to mull over before making his decision. (Sky Sports)

Derby County are the latest side to be linked with Spurs winger Jack Clarke, however, Queens Park Rangers remain the firm favourites to secure a loan move before the deadline. (Daily Mail)

