Fulham have some star quality says Preston North End manager Alex Neil

Preston manager Alex Neil thinks Fulham’s squad is one of the strongest in the Championship.

The Cottagers, managed by Scott Parker, make the trip to Deepdale tonight (7.45pm) in third place and looking for a return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Neil says they invested well in the summer, as well as keeping hold of some of those who had played in the top-flight last season.

The £25m sale of Ryan Sessegnon to Tottenham helped balance the books.

Fulham’s incoming business in the main was done in the loan market, with Harry Arter, Harrison Reed, Anthony Knockaert, Bobby Reid and Ivan Cavaleiro arriving for temporary stays - five of them from Premier League clubs.

Neil said: “Fulham are a good side and have spent a hell of a lot of money to try and get straight back up.

“They have got guys who they have retained from the Premier League who are used to playing at that level.

“I think what Fulham have shown is that when they are at it, they can beat any team in this league.”

Fulham’s run of four straight wins came to an end on Saturday when they were beaten 2-1 at Craven Cottage by Bristol City.

The Robins went into a 2-0 lead, before substitute Aboubakar Kamara came off the bench to reduce the deficit and set-up a thrilling finale. But an equaliser eluded them.