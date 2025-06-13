From Red Dragons to Valiants to Saints... we run the rule over PNE's new opponents in the Championship

Will Kieran McKenna by leading Ipswich Town against Preston North End in the 2025-26 Championship season? (Picture: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Preston North End had a slightly more turbulent campaign than usual in the 2024-25 season, with former boss Ryan Lowe leaving his post at the Lilywhites just one game into the league season after a 0–2 loss to eventual play-off finalists Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A quick managerial search later, and Paul Heckingbottom was appointed. The experienced coach navigated the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign well, only losing three of his first 10 league games.

By Christmas time however, the Deepdale outfit seemed to never really stear clear of their early-season troubles, with them sitting close to the drop in 18th place. A sensible transfer window followed, recruiting defensive stability over attacking flair, and Jordan Gibson, Jayden Meghoma and Ryan Porteous all joined the club for the second-half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE’s end to the season was rough to say the least, and they flirted with relegation for the most part. However, on the final day, Preston managed to secure Championship status for another year with a 2–2 draw at high-flying Bristol City.

With Hecky’s men playing their football in the Championship for the eleventh consecutive season in the 2025-26 campaign, it would be worth to take a look at the newcomers to the division.

Southampton

Nickname – The Saints

Founded – 1885

Stadium – St Mary’s Stadium

2024-25 league finish – 20th in Premier League

Away day 496-mile round trip

Take a moment for Saints fans, who had to endure a torrid time of it this season. Just the two wins this season for the south-coast outfit, which had fans questioning whether their season ticket was worth keeping. The man who took them back to the Premier League, Russell Martin, was sacked around Christmastime and the Saints hierarchy found a quick replacement in Ivan Juric to try and change fortunes.

Unfortunately for Southampton, a miracle was needed even at that point to try and keep them up, and to nobody’s surprise they succumbed to relegation on 12 points.

Ipswich Town

Nickname – The Tractor Boys

Founded – 1878

Stadium – Portman Road

2024-25 league finish – 19th in Premier League

Away day – 512-mile round trip

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich Town were on a high at the start of the season, as they climbed back to the top flight for the first time since 2001-02, with Premier League big boys, Liverpool, coming to town on the opening day.

Then, they travelled to reigning champions Manchester City for the second game of the season, certainly not the easiest start to life back in the top division.

There were some bright sparks for Town this campaign, with young striker Liam Delap coming into his own and earning a big money move to Chelsea.

Leicester City

Nickname – The Foxes

Founded – 1884

Stadium – King Power Stadium

2024-25 league finish – 18th in the Premier League

Away day – 262-mile round trip

The Foxes are the last team to be going back down to the second tier, following an underwhelming season in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Midlands side started well under Steve Cooper, however, he left the club in November to make way for Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman impressed in an interim spell for Manchester United before joining Leicester, however, he seemingly hasn’t been able to replicate those performances throughout the rest of the season. They even went a period of nine games without scoring a goal at home.

Birmingham City

Nickname – The Blues

Founded – 1875

Stadium – St Andrews @ Knighthead Park

2024-25 League Finish – 1st in EFL League One

Away day – 220-mile round trip

Birmingham City have been plagued with controversy this season. The £20 million acquisition of Jay Stansfield topped the headlines all over the UK, as it smashed the League One transfer record. Then Blues’ chief executive Gary Cook stated that he would like to see his club play Wrexham in an official league game overseas in America, which angered fans.

Apart from that, it’s been a very successful on-field season for Chris Davies and his men. Brilliant football was on show throughout the season, and many will be expecting them to challenge for the play-offs next season. A tough opposition for PNE.

Wrexham

Nickname – The Red Dragons

Founded – 1864

Stadium – Stōck Cae Ras/The Racecourse Ground

2024/25 league finish – 2nd in EFL League One

Away day – 140-mile round trip

It’s been a fairytale journey for Wrexham to get to the Championship. Three promotions in three years have saw them climb the leagues and gained ever increasing publicity along the way. A TV series dubbed ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ has made shockwaves across the world and has gained the club many overseas fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season has been a similar theme to many in the recent past – promotion. The North Wales side were in the play-offs for most of the campaign, before clinching second late on in the season. A team made up of experienced professionals lends itself well to lower league football, however, they may struggle in the second tier with a lot of investment being needed.

Charlton Athletic

Nickname – The Addicks

Founded – 1905

Stadium – The Valley

2024/25 league finish – 4th in League One (play-off winner)

Away day – 490-mile round trip

Nathan Jones managed to guide Charlton Athletic back to the Championship in his first full season with the Addicks, after a five-year stint away from the second tier.

Matt Godden, who they acquired from Coventry City in the summer, netted 18 goals for the London outfit to help them on their way to promotion.

Preston have beaten Charlton in the past four league meetings between the sides, so will be hoping to carry on the trend in the upcoming season.