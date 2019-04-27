Former Preston North End winger Chris Humphrey is named manager of Scottish club Gretna 2008

Former Preston North End winger Chris Humphrey has taken his first step into management with Scottish club Gretna 2008.

Humphrey's appointment at the Raydale Park club was announced on Saturday evening.

He spent three-and-half years with North End between June 2013 and December 2016 after making a Bosman move from Motherwell, making 133 appearances.

After leaving Deepdale he went on to play for Hibernian, Bury and Barrow, but retired from the professional game last year due to a persistent shin injury.

The 31-year-old played part-time football with East Kilbride in the Scottish Lowland League since last October, combining that with a job in education.

Gretna 2008 play in the same division as East Kilbride and he is tasked with the job of turning their fortunes round after a lowly finish this season.

This afternoon, Humphrey was a late substitute in East Kilbride's 2-1 home defeat to Cove Rovers in the Highland v Lowland play-off first-leg.

The second leg will be played next Saturday.