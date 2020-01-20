Former Preston North End striker Jamie Proctor joins AFC Fylde on loan

Former Preston North End striker Jamie Proctor has joined AFC Fylde on loan from Rotherham United.

Proctor, 27, will stay with the National League outfit for the rest of the season, the move bringing him back nearer to his home in Preston.

Jamie Proctor celebrating with Graham Alexander after Alexander scored in his final game for Preston in April 2012

After coming through PNE's academy, Proctor progressed to the first-team where he made 50 appearances in a North End shirt - 27 starts and 13 from the bench.

In the early weeks of the 2011/12 season, Proctor was part of a three-man attack with Neil Mellor and Iain Hume under the management of Phil Brown.

PNE won seven league games on the bounce but injuries to all three strikers saw the wheels come off.

Proctor left Deepdale during Graham Westley's reign and has since been on the books of nine clubs including Fleetwood, Bradford and Bolton.

He spent the first-half of this season on loan at Scunthorpe United from Rotherham, one which has been cut short to allow him to join AFC Fylde.

Proctor told AFC Fylde's official website: "I’ve been on loan at Scunthorpe as I’ve wanted to get out and play games, but that didn’t happen, which is no fault of anyone’s just circumstance and bad fortune.

“Obviously I couldn’t play for another league club, so when I expressed the desire to join another club, this was top of my list.

"I’ve had a lot of moves in football, but this Is one I’m genuinely really excited about.

“I’ve always kept my base in Preston and it’s good for me to get back home – if you’re happy off the pitch and spending time with your loved ones, then it transfers onto the pitch.”

“The manager has expressed how he wants everyone to be in good spirits, and it shows how he is with the lads, which is something I’m really looking forward to."