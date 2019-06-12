Former Preston North End players take to the fairway for golf tournament

Footballers swapped the pitch for the fairway to take part in an inaugural golf day.

Former players of Preston North End, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool took part in the North West Former Players’ Association golf day at Shaw Hill Golf Club, Chorley.

Former PNE skipper Ian Bryson plays a shot at the North West Former Players Association golf day

It was Bolton who came out on top, showing good form on the greens.

They won the team event, with John McGinley taking the individual award.

Preston were represented by Peter Sayer, Ian Bryson, Graeme Atkinson and Andrew Lonergan.

The event was sponsored by the PFA and was the idea of Sayer, Paul Gardner, Peter Nicholson and Tommy Gore.

Former players from PNE, Wigan, Bolton and Blackpool at Shaw Hill Golf Club

It is hoped that the golf day can be an annual event and involve more clubs from the region.

PNE’s Former Players Association has its own annual golf day and the organisation is one of the most proactive in football.

It recently welcomed its 300th member, Michael Holt having the honour of that.

The striker played 41 times for Preston after signing from Blackburn in 1996.

It was in 1998 that the PNE Former Players Association was set up by four North End fans – Mel Philipson, John McCann, Frank Hastie and Ian Rigby.