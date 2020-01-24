Former Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell joins Blackpool

Former Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has signed a short-term deal with Blackpool.

The Welshman left PNE earlier this week after having the remainder of his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

He has now penned a deal to join the League One outfit until the end of the season.

They are the third Lancashire club Maxwell has played for, with North End having signed him from Fleetwood Town in June 2016.

Maxwell, 29, made 83 appearances in the PNE keeper's jersey, the last of those in November 2018 when he was sent-off at Ipswich for two bookings.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan at Charlton and then joined Scottish club Hibernian on a season-long loan in July.

But his stay in Edinburgh was cut short this week when he was recalled by North End and his contract cancelled to allow the Blackpool move to go through.

The move to Bloomfield Road reunites him with former PNE manager Simon Grayson who is now in charge there.