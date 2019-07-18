Former Preston loanee on target for Manchester City against West Ham in China

Former Preston North End loanee Lukas Nmecha scored for Manchester City in their clash against West Ham United in China.

Nmecha found the net with a penalty in City's 4-1 victory over the Hammers in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Lukas Nmecha during his final game for Preston last season against Brentford

The 20-year-old striker spent last season on loan with North End, making 44 appearances - 25 of which were starts.

Record signing Rodri made his City debut as the Premier League champions began their pre-season preparations.

Mark Noble's penalty gave West Ham the lead in Nanjing but David Silva equalised.

Nmecha then put City in front from the spot before Raheem Sterling struck twice in the second half.

It is likely that Nmecha will be loaned out by City again later in pre-season, the Bundesliga suggested as a possible destination for the Germany Under-21 international.

Brandon Barker was another City player who spent last season on loan at Deepdale.

The winger has a year to run on his contract with them and Preston have been linked with a move to bring him back this summer.

There is an interest from North End although the number of hamstring injuries he's had in his career are a concern.

Twice last season during his PNE loan, Barker was sidelined with hamstring trouble.

Despite his limited game time, he still caught Alex Neil's eye with his ability to make an impact on a match

City want to sell rather than loan the 22-year-old and at the moment the asking price is on the high side.

