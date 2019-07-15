Former Preston keeper training with Liverpool on their American tour

Former Preston North End goalkeeper Andrew Lonergan is training with Liverpool during their United States tour.

The Preston-born keeper is a free agent after being released by Middlesbrough in the summer.

He's joined-up with Liverpool who are missing four of their goalkeepers at the moment.

Alisson has not yet returned from holiday after playing for Brazil in their Copa America triumph while 20-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher is facing up to six weeks out after wrist surgery.

Vitezslav Jaros is out for several weeks with an elbow ligament injury and Polish youth international Kamil Grabara is yet to report back for pre-season training.

SoLonergan has been brought in by Jurgen Klopp to train with the Champions League winners for the duration of the US tour and possible when they go to France later in the month.

Lonergan came through the youth ranks at North End went on to make 232 appearances for the club.

He left Deepdale to join Leeds United in July 2011 and has since played for Bolton, Wolves and Middlesbrough.

The 35-year-old also had a spell on loan at Rochdale last season.