Fleetwood Town v Preston North End team news

David Nugent was included in the Preston North End side to face Fleetwood Town at Highbury on Friday night.

Nugent, who rejoined the Lilywhites last week on a Bosman, had been recovering from cartilage surgery on his knee earlier in the summer but got the nod for his first slice of action.

With North End also playing Newcastle United at Deepdale on Saturday, Alex Neil divided his first-team squad in two for the games.

Jayden Stockley returned to action after missing the 1-1 draw against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night with a tight calf muscle.

Graham Burke, linked with a loan move back to Shamrock Rovers, also got a start.

There was a start for Darnell Fisher who had made his return in midweek just a fortnight after a hernia operation.

Youngsters Adam O'Reilly, Jack Armer, Ethan Walker and Connor Simpson was among the substitutes.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Souttar, Clarke, Andrew, Morris, Biggins, Coutts, Burns, Rossiter, McAleny. Subs: Eastham, Sheron, Southam-Hales, Madde, Rydel, Sowerby, Mooney, Hunter, Baggley, Crellin.

PNE: Ripley, Fisher, Huntington, Storey, Earl, Ledson, Johnson, Burke, Nugent, Harrop, Stockley. Subs: Moult, Rafferty, Simpson, O'Reilly, Walker, Armer, Crowe.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)