Fans' Gallery of Preston North End's win over Barnsley
Preston North End beat Barnsley 3-0 at Oakwell and were backed by just under 700 vocal fans.
Our cameraman had his lens trained on the away contingent, take a look to see if he spotted you!
1. Pointing the finger
North End fans give the Barnsley fans a bit of stick as they watch their side win 3-0.
jpimedia
2. Flag bearer
One PNE fan has his flag at the ready to show his support for the visitors.
jpimedia
3. Keeping warm
It's important to keep warm at midweek games in Yorkshire, however you choose to do it...
jpimedia
4. Waiting for the game
A pair of North Enders wait for the game to get going at Oakwell.
jpimedia
View more