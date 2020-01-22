Preston North End fans at Barnsley.

Fans' Gallery of Preston North End's win over Barnsley

Preston North End beat Barnsley 3-0 at Oakwell and were backed by just under 700 vocal fans.

Our cameraman had his lens trained on the away contingent, take a look to see if he spotted you!

North End fans give the Barnsley fans a bit of stick as they watch their side win 3-0.

1. Pointing the finger

One PNE fan has his flag at the ready to show his support for the visitors.

2. Flag bearer

It's important to keep warm at midweek games in Yorkshire, however you choose to do it...

3. Keeping warm

A pair of North Enders wait for the game to get going at Oakwell.

4. Waiting for the game

