Exclusive Josh Harrop Preston North End column: It’s time we moved on

We’ve been doing well this season, we’ve had a couple of results recently that haven’t been the best but we’re ready to kick on now and we want to go and get some points.

It’s definitely the best squad I’ve been a part of since I’ve been here. We’re confident going into every game, we feel like we can win.

We’ve had a few injuries for the last few weeks in the back four which is never easy for any team, if you lose some of your key players.

That could have affected us in the last few games but we’ve just got to focus on the next few games coming up, getting as many points as we can – starting on Saturday at Queens Park Rangers.

You’ve got to ride the storm. Sometimes if it’s not going right for you, you’ve got to forget about it and you’ve got to focus on the next game coming up.

We’ve got to get back to how we were playing and start putting the performances in again.

Everyone here is as tight as you can get as a team, from staff to players. If something is needing to be said it gets said. There’s no hard feelings to that.

Everyone sticks by each other and we work together as a team very well. That’s from the training ground to on the pitch.

The West Bromwich Albion result was a hard one to take really, because we didn’t deserve to lose the game to a last-minute spot-kick.

It’s debatable if it’s even a penalty. I don’t personally think it should have been awarded.

Sometimes you don’t get the decisions in football. It’s a bad time to get it as well, the last minute. The attacker rode his luck and knows the referee has to make a decision, I think he’s made the wrong one but it’s happened and we’ve got to move on from that.

The lads played it perfectly in the way we set up against West Brom – they’re top of the league and we matched them on the night.

When it’s 0-0, you don’t know how it’s going to go and when you’re going to come on or even if you’re going to come on.

It’s just about being ready for when you’re needed.

So far, it’s been an all right season for me. I’m feeling good – since I’ve come back from injury I’ve spent time focusing on different parts of my game.

I never really used to get in the box to try and snigff out goals. I always used to want to try and get on the ball and play more, but this year I wanted to focus on getting into the box more.

I think in the games that I’ve played in, I’ve done quite well in doing that, it’s something I’ve added to my game. Barnsley, Hull in the cup I’ve got a knockdown and passed it in. I’d say Stoke as well I’ve got a deflection off the ‘keeper and put that in.

It’s something that I’ve always wanted to add to my game, scoring more goals. I’ve watched people that do score a lot – Harry Kane and Callum Robinson. Last year Robbo was picking up spaces in the box. I always used to laugh at him after games and say, ‘You only score in the six-yard box’ but he’d always say, ‘That’s where the ball falls’.

I never really used to think like that and I started to watch him, because he was playing at Preston at the time – he was picking up loads of goals from that position.

So I thought, ‘I’m going to try and add that to my game’. I’m slowly working on it and trying to hit the box more.

I wouldn’t say I’m trying to change my game, but more that I’m trying to add to it. I’m more of one who would like to pick the ball up in a pocket and try and affect the play from there, pick up the ball and get in spaces to play the ball forward and create stuff.

But I want to also get goals myself and get into the right positions. Goals win games and that’s obviously what I want to do.

I had a long spell off last year and I think I was probably going to pick up a niggle here and there this season.

I’m back fit now so I’m happy and I’m ready to go again. You’re going to get a muscular injury here and there just as your body gets used to playing again.

I’m looking forward to moving on this weekend against QPR. Jordan Hugill is there and I think he’s been quite good for them this season individually – he’s scored a few goals.

We’ve got to go there with our game plan put a performance on and hopefully get the three points. We want to pick up some points away from home, it’d be good to go there and give it all we’ve got.

Every game you go into this season in the Championship is tough. Every team on their day is a top quality team. That’s why when we go there we’ve got to make sure we’re at our best and make sure we perform.