David Prutton makes prediction for Preston North End's top of the table clash with West Brom

Preston North End will face a stern test of their promotion credentials when West Bromwich Albion rock up at Deepdale on Monday evening.

West Brom have lost just one game all season, and would leapfrog Leeds United at the top of the table with a victory.

Preston North End's home record has been outstanding so far this season, though. The Lilywhites have collected more points on their own patch than any other team, despite having played one home game fewer than many Championship sides.

It will be some game on Monday night in front of the Sky Sports cameras, and you'd be a brave person to try and predict the result.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has given it a go as part of his weekly prediction column, and he has tipped a tricky evening for Preston.

He said: "Preston have hit the buffers in their last couple of games, losing their last two. They are starting to lose ground on the sides above them in the automatic-promotion race.

"West Brom have been excellent lately and possess so much quality. Winning at Deepdale would be a huge statement from Slaven Bilic's side. I think they have enough to claim all three points.

"Prutton predicts: 1-2."

Alex Neil and co will be hoping to prove Prutton wrong with three points against the Baggies.